Bajaj Auto Delivers Record Q1; Profit Jumps 46%, Exports Cross Historic Milestone

Bajaj Auto's consolidated net profit surged 45.9% year-on-year to ₹3,225.63 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 65% to ₹21,688.83 crore, marking a strong start to FY27.
The company posted record standalone revenue and export volumes, with exports crossing 7 lakh units for the first time.
Domestic growth was driven by motorcycles, three-wheelers and electric vehicles, with EV revenue nearly doubling year-on-year.
Bajaj Auto recorded a 45.9 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,225.63 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 65 per cent to Rs 21,688.83 crore over the same period.
Growth remained broad-based across all operating divisions. The automaker witnessed expansion across its internal combustion engine, electric vehicle, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments in both domestic and international markets.
Following the earnings announcement, Bajaj Auto shares recovered from early trading losses. The stock traded nearly flat at Rs 10,526 during afternoon trade on Tuesday.
Record Standalone Financials
Standalone revenue from operations climbed 37 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 17,244 crore compared to the corresponding period last year.
Standalone EBITDA crossed Rs 3,500 crore, while profit after tax reached Rs 2,983 crore. Both measures rose more than 40 per cent from the year-ago period to reach record quarterly levels.
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The EBITDA margin stood at 20.9 per cent, expanding 110 basis points year-on-year and 10 basis points sequentially.
Favourable foreign exchange realisations, an improved product mix, operating leverage, judicious pricing and cost savings more than offset the impact of sharply rising input costs, the company stated.
Domestic and EV Growth
The domestic business recorded double-digit growth across its operations, lifting revenue by 26 per cent year-on-year. Growth was led by both two-wheelers and three-wheelers across conventional and electric powertrains.
Revenue from the electric vehicle business, which now accounts for nearly 30 per cent of the domestic business, was almost twice the year-ago level.
However, the company stated that capacity constraints and limited supplies restricted the segment from reaching its full potential.
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The domestic motorcycle business also posted double-digit revenue growth, led by the sports segment, where retail sales grew 1.5 times as fast as the rest of the industry.
Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar recorded double-digit year-on-year growth, while the sports segment grew around 50 per cent.
Bajaj Auto stated that product interventions across the Pulsar range helped drive market share gains, while planned upgrades in the 125cc-160cc segment were expected to strengthen its competitive positioning further.
Historic Export Volumes
Exports delivered their strongest-ever quarterly performance, with both revenue and volumes reaching record levels. Export volumes crossed the 7 lakh mark for the first time, supported by competitive gains across key overseas markets.