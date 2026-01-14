US Tariffs, Weak Demand Hit Gems and Jewellery Exports; GJEPC Seeks Duty Relief Ahead of Budget

The Council has also sought the inclusion of platinum jewellery and gold articles under the Duty Drawback Scheme. Platinum jewellery exports have grown nearly 17-fold over the past five years, driven largely by SEZ units that benefit from duty exemptions. Extending similar benefits to Domestic Tariff Area exporters would create parity, encourage diversification and support India’s ambition to become a global manufacturing hub for platinum and high-end gold jewellery.