MSME Sector Eyes Expansion in 2026, Urges Budget Support for Credit & Compliance

This confidence is strengthened by strong performance in late 2025. During an 87-day festive period, organised retail sales increased by 11% compared to the previous year. This marked the first return to double-digit growth in almost three years. This momentum was mainly due to GST 2.0 rate changes, which reduced pricing pressures, and a significant rise in digital payments. In October 2025 alone, UPI handled over ₹27 lakh crore in transactions, with payment-to-merchant (P2M) values going up by 11% month-on-month (MoM).