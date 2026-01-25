India-EU FTA: GJEPC Urges for Concessions to Gain Market Access and Double Gem & Jewellery Trade to $10Bn

Commenting on the critical nature of these negotiations, Shri Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, said: “We commend the sustained and focused efforts of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Commerce and Industry Minister Shri Piyush Goyal in advancing the India-EU FTA negotiations. We have high expectations that this agreement will deliver concrete gains for the gem and jewellery sector. Tariff reduction on jewellery products is critical to help Indian exporters raise their share in Europe’s large import market, improve margins for MSMEs, and support employment across the value chain.”