Revamped MGNREGA Scheme VB-G RAM G Expected to Get Record Allocation in 2026 Budget

This comes in the backdrop of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government renaming the scheme as the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) in December last year. The government has also changed the statutory framework of the scheme, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment per rural household and shifting its funding model to normative funding from the earlier demand-based funding.