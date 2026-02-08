Shipbuilding, Highways, Metro Projects to be Key Focus Sectors for FY27 Capex: Official

"Shipbuilding has become an infrastructure sector, and will also now be a big player. We are very keen to improve our share in shipbuilding (globally). Of India's import-export cargo, just about 5 per cent goes on India-owned ships. About ₹6 lakh crore (annually) is spent on rentals to foreign companies (for shipping goods). So, that will, again, come up, and there are quite a few, and it will remain our focus," Vualnam said.