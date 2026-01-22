FMCG Firms Seek Consumption Boost in Budget: Does Govt Have Fiscal Room?

Later in September, the GST Council overhauled the GST rate structure from a four-tier system (5%, 12%, 18%, 28%) to just two slabs, 5% and 18%, with a nil rate for some essentials and a higher “sin” rate at 40% for items like alcohol, tobacco, etc. Some estimates (for state finances) suggest the general government revenue loss due to GST rationalisation could be over ₹1.2 trillion annually (around 0.4% of GDP), with the Centre’s share being about ₹1 trillion (around 0.1% of GDP).