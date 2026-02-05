Luck or Skill? Why RBI's Inflation Success May Not Last

The RBI may soon need a similar dose of humility. While its impressive record on inflation over the past decade is widely attributed to the inflation targeting framework it adopted in 2016, an analysis of the available evidence suggests that the success may have been more a case of fortunate timing than effective strategy. In fact, RBI may be about to head into a period of turbulence as the real restraint on inflation—globalisation—is being rapidly undone in a changed global environment.