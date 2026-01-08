Trump Backs Sanctions Bill That Provides For Very High Tariffs on India, China For Buying Russian Oil: US Senator

“I was at the Indian Ambassador's house about a month ago, and all he wanted to talk about is how they are buying less Russian oil," Graham said. He added that the Indian envoy conveyed to him 'Would you tell the President to relieve the tariff?'" “This stuff works...but if you are buying cheap Russian oil, keeping Putin's war machine going, we are trying to give the President the ability to make that a hard choice by tariffs. I really do believe that what he (Trump) did with India is the chief reason India is now buying substantially less Russian oil,” Graham said.