  3. Akasa air will look at ipo in next 2 5 years says ceo vinay dube

News

Akasa Air Will Look at IPO in Next 2-5 Years, Says CEO Vinay Dube

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes

PTI
Updated on:
X/@AkasaAir
The airline's domestic market share stood at 5.4 % in August Photo: X/@AkasaAir
Akasa Air will look at an initial public offering in the next two to five years, its Founder and CEO Vinay Dube said on Wednesday and asserted that the airline will not chase "growth for the sake of growth".

The airline, which started flying in August 2022, currently has a fleet of 30 planes.

Dube said the airline is cash-positive and that the "financials are progressing in a way we are pleased".

According to him, the airline will look at an initial public offering in the next two to five years.

BY Outlook Business Desk

In August, Akasa Air said it had raised funds from investors, including Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, and that the investments would be utilised mainly to expand operations.

Dube was speaking at a session at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in the national capital.

The airline's domestic market share stood at 5.4 % in August, as per the latest official data.

In July, Akasa Air's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said the airline was improving its financial performance, expanding capacity and aiming to have 226 planes by the end of 2032.

