India’s Foreign Relations Sparks Hope for Peace amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Says Ambassador to Estonia

India’s Ambassador to Estonia Ashish Sinha said New Delhi’s strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine position it to encourage a potential ceasefire.
Sinha noted that India’s growing global influence offers hope for regional stability.
He also outlined a roadmap to deepen India–Estonia ties.
"Estonia is a Baltic nation. They perceive India as a major country that can influence a peaceful outcome of the [Russia-Ukraine] crisis,” Sinha said.
He also highlighted the strong diplomatic relations New Delhi has with Kyiv and Kremlin, which were underscored by Prime Minister Modi’s visits to both nations. It was further cemented by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and as India anticipates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2026.
According to Sinha, India’s strategy relies on leveraging its robust political connections to boost dialogue and encourage early ceasefire. "We have strong engagements with these countries," he stated, "which positions us to use our influence towards achieving lasting peace in the region."
Sinha’s statements reinforce broader narrative of India’s growing diplomatic role in the global stage, as the nation seeks to contribute to global stability amid rising geopolitical tensions. Sinha’s comments come at a time when the crisis is globally monitored and highlights India’s commitment to play a constructive role in resolving international conflicts.
Further, Sinha also laid out a strategic roadmap to strengthen bilateral relations while pressing on the importance of exchange of technological and digital expertise, academic cooperation, and expanded trade in tech-driven sectors.
"My job is to further India-Estonia bilateral relations in multilateral fora," Sinha said. "It's a good relationship, and it has all the potential and elements of a very strong relationship." "Though Estonia is smaller than India, they have certain advantages in the digital transformation of public services," he added. "We have digitally achieved milestones in terms of transforming things. There's something that we can offer to Estonia and something that Estonian companies can offer to Indian companies."