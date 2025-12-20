India’s Foreign Relations Sparks Hope for Peace amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis, Says Ambassador to Estonia

"My job is to further India-Estonia bilateral relations in multilateral fora," Sinha said. "It's a good relationship, and it has all the potential and elements of a very strong relationship." "Though Estonia is smaller than India, they have certain advantages in the digital transformation of public services," he added. "We have digitally achieved milestones in terms of transforming things. There's something that we can offer to Estonia and something that Estonian companies can offer to Indian companies."