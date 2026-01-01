Angel One's Second Act: Big Bets on Insurance, Wealth and Asset Management

Over the past two years, the company has added several financial services designed to deepen engagement beyond trading. Wealth management, launched in 2023–24, has scaled past ₹6,000 crore in assets under management, using a hybrid model with over 200 relationship managers. Credit distribution nearly doubled quarter on quarter to about ₹460 crore in the second quarter of 2025–26. The company’s asset management vertical has crossed over 1 lakh folios across nearly 15,700 PINs. In insurance, the company has entered into a joint venture with Singapore’s LivWell to build a tech-led life-insurance platform.