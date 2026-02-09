India, Egypt Hold 14th Foreign Office Consultation; Review ‘Entire Gamut of Bilateral Strategic Partnership’

India and Egypt reviewed the full scope of their strategic partnership at the 14th Foreign Office Consultation in Cairo.
Talks covered bilateral cooperation as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Trade, energy ties and Indian investments in Egypt featured prominently in the discussions.
India and Egypt reviewed the “entire gamut of bilateral strategic partnership” during the 14th India-Egypt Foreign Office Consultation held in Cairo, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Monday.
According to the MEA, Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra co-chaired the consultation alongside Tamim Khallaf, spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
“Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral strategic partnership and discussed possible cooperation to take this forward,” Jaiswal said in a post on X. He added that the two countries also discussed and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Egypt is emerging as an increasingly important strategic partner for India amid New Delhi’s accelerating diversification of crude oil suppliers. According to a report by The Economic Times, India currently imports around 1.4% of its crude oil from Egypt, up from about 0.3% earlier.
The latest round of consultations builds on growing diplomatic and economic engagement between the two countries. In October last year, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar co-chaired the first India-Egypt Strategic Dialogue with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, marking a key milestone in the evolving bilateral relationship.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt in 2023, leaders of the two countries agreed to work towards increasing bilateral trade to $12 billion over the next five years. According to a report by Business Standard, India was Egypt’s sixth-largest trading partner in FY25, with overall bilateral trade reaching $5.2 billion.
India also remains an important source of foreign direct investment for Egypt. Earlier reports cited Foreign Minister Abdelatty urging Indian companies to invest in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation.
Nearly 55 Indian companies have invested across various sectors in Egypt, with cumulative investments exceeding $4 billion, The Economic Times reported. Several Indian firms also have additional investments in the pipeline worth an estimated $700–800 million, the report said.