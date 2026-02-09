'No Item Threatens Farmers in India-US Deal,’ Says Piyush Goyal Ahead of Protest

On concerns over the import of distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a feed ingredient, Goyal said India has only opened a small window, the report said. As per the ToI report, the minister refrained from disclosing further details, while officials said a quota of only 5 lakh tonnes of domestic animal feed has been opened. Domestic animal feed consumption is around 500 lakh tonnes. Goyal said the demand for opening up had come after industry requests amid a rising livestock population and increasing feed requirements.