'No Item Threatens Farmers in India-US Deal,’ Says Piyush Goyal Ahead of Protest

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the Centre has pursued an “offensive interest” in farm exports while safeguarding sensitive sectors such as dairy, staples, and soybeans in the India-US trade deal. Amid mounting protests from farmers’ unions, Goyal mentioned this on Sunday ahead of protests over the India-US deal. Farmers’ bodies have called for a nationwide strike on February 12.
“We have $30-odd billion of imports. The important thing is that we have $55 billion of exports of farm and fish products. So, we should have an offensive interest, which is what we have focused on, simultaneously along with protecting the sensitive sectors,” Goyal said in an interview with The Times of India.
When asked if the farmers’ protest posed any risk to the India-US deal, Goyal said, “There’s hardly any item where any farmer can feel threatened,” adding that farmers’ bodies understand that New Delhi has kept sensitive sectors fully safeguarded.
As per reports, under the deal, the US has given market access for certain agricultural products such as tea, coffee, spices, and fruits, with imports at zero reciprocal tariffs, while tariffs on Indian seafood exports have been reduced to 18%.
On concerns over the import of distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a feed ingredient, Goyal said India has only opened a small window, the report said. As per the ToI report, the minister refrained from disclosing further details, while officials said a quota of only 5 lakh tonnes of domestic animal feed has been opened. Domestic animal feed consumption is around 500 lakh tonnes. Goyal said the demand for opening up had come after industry requests amid a rising livestock population and increasing feed requirements.
On agreements on Russian oil and energy security, the minister said his ministry does not deal with that subject and that decisions were made after inputs and consultations with the Ministry of External Affairs.
Goyal said the current arrangement is only the first tranche of the India-US trade pact. “We will first convert this into a proper and legally binding agreement, and thereafter we will continue to explore other areas to expand trade and mutual cooperation,” he said.
“The interim agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the India-US joint statement released by the commerce ministry said on Saturday.