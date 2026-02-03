US-India Trade Deal: American Crude May Push India’s Energy Bill by Up to 10%

American oil to raise Indian energy costs

According to Gupta, there are four possible scenarios that could play out if India exits Russian oil as part of a broader India–US trade understanding:

Higher landed crude costs as discounted barrels are replaced with US crude. A major transition phase for refiners, as they exit existing contracts and simultaneously arrange new procurement and logistics from the US. Short-term price sensitivity in global oil markets. An increase in India’s overall oil import bill.

“Replacing Russian crude with US or other global grades would typically raise India’s landed crude cost by about 5–10% per barrel, depending on global prices and freight,” he added.

Nomura analysts also agree, even as they note that discounts on Russian oil have narrowed to low single digits in recent months.

“Switching to other energy sources will be slightly more expensive and time-consuming, as refineries may need to be reconfigured. Meanwhile, India’s commitment to buy more US energy, coal and capital goods will largely shift India’s trade balance between the US and the rest of the world. We project the current account deficit for FY27 at 0.8% of GDP, similar to FY26,” the brokerage said.