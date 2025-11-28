US to Permanently Pause Migration From All “Third World” Countries, Donald Trump Says

In yet another attempt to tighten migration rules to the US, President Donald Trump said on Thursday that his administration will “permanently pause migration” from all “third world countries” to allow the system to fully recover. In a late night post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump harshly criticised former US President Joe Biden’s administration for allowing “illegal migration” into the American soil, saying that the immigration policy has eroded the gains of technological progress and living conditions for many.
"Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he said.
However, Trump did not specify which countries will be targeted in the crackdown. "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!" he said.
Trump said the US’ official foreign population stands at 53 million people, as per census, highlighting that most of these people are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels.
"They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form," he said.
Trump also added that the ongoing refugee crisis is creating an alarming situation of social dysfunction in the US, a phenomenon, he says, that did not even exist after the World War II.
Which Are The Third World Countries Trump Referring To?
The etymology of the term “Third World” dates back to the Cold War era, when it was used to refer to nations that were not aligned with either the Western capitalist bloc or the Soviet socialist bloc. The term is also widely associated with less developed or "poorer" nations, however, the term is seen as outdated and derogatory.
Historically, the First World referred to democratic, industrialised nations which were aligned with the US, and included Western Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The Second World were the communist-socialist nations such as the erstwhile USSR, Poland, East Germany, present day Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Balkans. In the Asian region, the Second World included China, Mongolia, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. The Third World aligned with neither of the blocs, which included the rest of Asian, African, and Latin American states.
According to a report by Mint, the list of "Third World" countries that Turmp referred to includes Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guniea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela.