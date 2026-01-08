Trump Orders US Exit From 66 Global Bodies, Including India's Solar Alliance

The US has decided to withdraw from 66 international organisations, including 31 UN agencies.
The White House said the move follows a government review that found several global bodies promote agendas contrary to American interests.
The decision continues the Trump administration’s broader approach of reducing US involvement in multilateral institutions.
The United States government has begun the process of withdrawing the nation from 66 international organisations after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to end participation in bodies deemed contrary to American interests.
According to a White House statement, the decision affects 31 United Nations (UN) and 35 non-UN international bodies. The administration said these institutions no longer support US national security, economic growth or sovereignty, and in some cases work against American priorities.
The order instructs all government departments to take immediate steps to carry out the withdrawals. In the case of UN bodies, this would involve stopping US participation and financial contributions wherever allowed under American law.
The White House said the move follows a broad review of international treaties, conventions and organisations in which the US is involved. The review concluded that several of these bodies promote policies on climate change, global governance and social issues that conflict with US values and economic interests.
Administration officials had reportedly argued that American taxpayers have spent billions of dollars funding international organisations that deliver limited benefits. Some, they said, frequently criticise US policies or push agendas that undermine national independence.
Among the UN agencies affected are organisations working on climate change, gender equality, population issues, energy and water management. These include the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), UN Women, the UN Population Fund, UN Energy and UN Water.
The US will also withdraw from several major non-UN groups, particularly those linked to climate, environment and energy policy. These include the International Solar Alliance, led by India and France, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the International Renewable Energy Agency, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and the International Energy Forum.
Other exits include security and regional partnerships such as the Global Counterterrorism Forum and the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation.
The decision reflects a broader pattern seen during Trump’s presidency, including earlier moves to exit the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization.