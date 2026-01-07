  1. home
US Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Could Reshape Trade Policy on Friday

Ruling to test scope of presidential powers over trade amid ongoing tariff disputes

Donald Trump's tariffs lawsuit heads to the U.S. Supreme Court
Summary
  • US Supreme Court expected to issue a decision on Friday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs.

  • A verdict against the tariffs could undermine Trump’s economic agenda and limit presidential authority over trade.

  • US tariffs on Indian exports stand at 50%, the highest for any Asian economy, as India-US trade talks continue.

The US Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision on Friday on the legality of President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, a case that directly tests the extent of presidential authority over trade policy. According to reports, opinions in argued cases may be handed down when the justices take the bench at 10 a.m. Washington time.

A Bloomberg Law report said the placement of the case on the court’s calendar has reinforced expectations that the tariffs dispute could be among the rulings issued, as the Supreme Court does not disclose in advance which decisions are ready for release.

Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs in April, branding the move “Liberation Day.” The measures imposed broad duties ranging from 10% to as high as 50% on US trading partners. In addition, the administration announced separate import duties targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, justifying the measures on grounds of fentanyl trafficking and national security concerns.

For India, Washington imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff in August, followed by an additional punitive tariff of 25% linked to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and energy. This has pushed the total tariff burden on Indian exports to 50%, the highest faced by any Asian economy. While several countries, including South Korea and Japan, have struck trade agreements with the US, India continues negotiations to finalise a deal that it says must be mutually beneficial and not compromise national interests.

The absence of a completed India-US trade agreement has raised questions over delays and points of friction in the talks. Towards the end of 2025, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said negotiations were nearing completion and that an agreement could be signed in early 2026.

A ruling that strikes down the tariffs would deal a significant blow to Trump’s economic agenda for his second term in the White House. More broadly, the decision is expected to address a fundamental question over how far a US president can shape the global economic order without explicit approval from Congress.

“We have a big Supreme Court case,” Trump said earlier this week. “I hope they do what’s good for our country. I hope they do the right thing. The president has to be able to wheel and deal with tariffs.”

