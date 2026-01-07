US Court Ruling on Trump Tariffs Could Reshape Trade Policy on Friday

For India, Washington imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff in August, followed by an additional punitive tariff of 25% linked to New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil and energy. This has pushed the total tariff burden on Indian exports to 50%, the highest faced by any Asian economy. While several countries, including South Korea and Japan, have struck trade agreements with the US, India continues negotiations to finalise a deal that it says must be mutually beneficial and not compromise national interests.