Trump Orders Stricter Scrutiny of H-1B Visa Applications: Report

The Trump administration has issued an internal State Department directive ordering stricter screening of H-1B visa applicants.
Applicants may be ruled ineligible if found “responsible for or complicit in censorship” of protected speech in the US.
The policy, applying to both new and renewal applications, is expected to impact tech-sector workers.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has announced stricter scrutiny for H-1B visa applicants, according to a Reuters report. An internal State Department memo states that anyone involved in “censorship” of free speech could be deemed ineligible for a visa.
The cable—described as a confidential and official directive from the US State Department—orders consular officers to review the resumes and LinkedIn profiles of H-1B applicants and their accompanying family members to check whether they have worked in areas related to misinformation, disinformation, content moderation, fact-checking, compliance, or online safety, Reuters reported.
“If you uncover evidence an applicant was responsible for, or complicit in, censorship or attempted censorship of protected expression in the United States, you should pursue a finding that the applicant is ineligible,” the cable said. It cited provisions under the Immigration and Nationality Act to support the decision.
While the policy applies to all visa categories, the memo calls for heightened review of H-1B applicants, who commonly work in technology and social-media-related sectors that the administration claims are “involved in suppression of protected expression.” The stricter requirements apply to both new and renewal applications.
In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio threatened visa bans for individuals involved in restricting Americans’ speech online, suggesting the policy could extend to foreign officials regulating US tech platforms.
The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised the Biden government for encouraging online censorship, particularly around vaccine misinformation and election-related claims, Reuters noted. Trump has also blamed Biden for permitting a surge in legal and illegal immigration.
H-1B visas allow US employers to hire skilled workers from abroad, and US technology firms rely heavily on talent from India and China. As part of a broader immigration crackdown, Trump announced higher H-1B visa fees in September.