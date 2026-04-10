US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit New Delhi next month after holding talks with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in Washington.
Discussions covered trade, defence cooperation, critical minerals, and strengthening the Quad alliance involving India, the US, Japan, and Australia.
Progress on the interim trade deal remains on hold as both countries await clarity on the new US tariff framework following the Supreme Court ruling.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit New Delhi next month following a ‘productive meeting’ with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, PTI reported. The two officials discussed various bilateral matters including trade and the QUAD. The QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) is a strategic partnership alliance between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Misri met Rubio during his three-day visit to Washington. The two leaders were also reported to have reviewed bilateral relations in key areas of trade, critical minerals, and defence.
"Welcome to the White House @VikramMisri! Productive meeting with @SecRubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defence, and the Quad," US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor posted on X. Gor was also present at the meeting. Gor stated that Rubio is set to visit New Delhi next month.
India’s Continued Efforts
Prior to meeting Rubio, Misri held separate meetings with US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, the report said. "Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared views about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities," Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State, said in a statement.
Hooker added that Misri discussed ways in which New Delhi and Washington can work more closely together in areas of security, defence, and the economy. "We are finding practical ways to make both Americans and Indians safer and more prosperous, including through the Quad," she said.
The two sides are also said to have shared their views and analysis on recent developments in West Asia as well as other regional issues of mutual interest.
India and the US had announced the finalisation of an interim trade deal in February. However, following a court ruling by the US Supreme Court which invalidated US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, the next stage of negotiations was put on hold until further clarity. In March, a senior government official stated that the trade deal will only move forward after a new tariff framework is finalised, with both sides now discussing non-tariff barriers and Section 321 tariffs.