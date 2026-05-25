India, US Signal Thaw as Jaishankar and Rubio Hold Candid Talks to Re-Energise Relations

"It is not a system that is targeted at India; it is one that's being applied globally. But we're in a period of transition, and like any period of transition, there's going to be some bumps on that road." Answering a question on economic ties, Rubio said India and the US are poised to soon firm up the much-awaited trade agreement that will be both "beneficial" and "sustainable" and would advance the mutual interests of both nations.