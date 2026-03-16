Trump Announces 'Tariffs in New Form' Following US Supreme Court Ruling

Donald Trump said the US will impose tariffs “in another form” after the Supreme Court struck down his reciprocal tariff policy.
Ongoing trade negotiations with partners including India and the European Union have been paused following the court ruling.
The US has initiated Section 301 investigations into over 15 countries, examining issues such as subsidies, excess capacity, and labour standards.
Nearly a month after the US Supreme Court struck down US President Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ reciprocal tariffs, he has vowed to move forward by imposing tariffs in “another form.” The ruling by the apex court was seen as one of the most severe blows to the president’s trade and tariff policies, effectively invalidating the duties the state collected ever since.
Following the verdict, trade deals that were on their way for ratification, including those with the European Union and India, were put on hold until further clarity.
“The decision that mattered most to me was TARIFFS! The Court knew where I stood, how badly I wanted this victory for our country, and instead decided to, potentially, give away trillions of dollars to countries and companies that have been taking advantage of the United States for decades.
Our Supreme Court has made these countries very happy but, as the Court pointed out, I have the absolute right to charge tariffs in another form, and have already started to do so,” Trump said in a lengthy statement on the social media platform Truth Social.
Trump added that the case involved potentially “trillions of dollars” that could otherwise be returned to foreign governments and companies. “The hundreds of billions of dollars that our adversaries want our country to pay back to others that have disrespected the U.S.A., until I came along, should be marked down, in the eyes of the public, as just another reason why the United States had been in such major decline — but not anymore, because we have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and, very soon, it will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he added.
He said that despite the ruling, his team would continue pursuing trade measures aimed at protecting US industries and countering what he described as “decades of unfair economic practices” by rival nations. The Trump administration recently began a probe into more than 15 countries, including India, China and Germany, under Section 301 to investigate unfair trade, “excess capacity,” and “forced labour.”
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the inquiry will focus on countries that appear to maintain unusually large manufacturing output in comparison to their domestic demand, which often reflects in persistent trade surpluses or idle production capacity. Under the probe, officials plan to examine several indicators including government subsidies, currency practices, suppressed wages, state-owned enterprise activity, and weak environmental or labour standards.