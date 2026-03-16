Trump Announces 'Tariffs in New Form' Following US Supreme Court Ruling

Trump added that the case involved potentially “trillions of dollars” that could otherwise be returned to foreign governments and companies. “The hundreds of billions of dollars that our adversaries want our country to pay back to others that have disrespected the U.S.A., until I came along, should be marked down, in the eyes of the public, as just another reason why the United States had been in such major decline — but not anymore, because we have MADE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN and, very soon, it will be GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he added.