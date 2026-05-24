Rubio calls India one of America’s most important strategic partners
Jaishankar, Rubio discuss Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and West Asia
US signals optimism on trade ties despite existing imbalances
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday described India as one of Washington's "most important strategic partners", asserting that United States ties with other countries would not come at the expense of its relationship with New Delhi.
His remarks assume significance amid growing concerns in New Delhi over US President Donald Trump's growing engagement with Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Rubio, who arrived in India on May 23 for the upcoming QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar on May 24.
Addressing the media at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Dr Jaishankar highlighted that he discussed several issues with Secretary Rubio including both regional and global issues, and the ongoing situation in West Asia, the Gulf, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.
"We have a strategic partnership. Yesterday, when Secretary Rubio spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several regional and global issues were discussed. Our talks today and during lunch will also focus on the Gulf and Ukraine,” Jaishankar said.
The External Affairs minister underlined that the Indo-Pacific remained a key pillar of India-US cooperation and said that the work within the QUAD framework was continuing steadily.
Rubio during his address stressed the words "strategic ties with New Delhi" repeatedly, describing that the relationship between the two is beyond the regional concerns.
Calling India and the United States "two largest democracies", Rubio stressed that the partnership with New Delhi extended from the Indo-Pacific to maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, energy cooperation, critical minerals and emerging technologies.
Attacking Iran for its blockade of Strait of Hormuz, he said that no country should attempt to dominate international waterways or air routes and that Tehran is setting up a dangerous precedent.
"They are destroying commercial vessels in international waters which is completely illegal and is setting a dangerous precedent", he said.
At a time when Pakistan is playing as a mediator between the United States and Iran, Rubio in his remarks highlighted that "in the next few hours, the world will get a good news."
Notably, Rubio in his remarks admitted that Washington views the trade imbalance with New Delhi as an issue but indicated optimism over future negotiations.
"President Trump has brought changes from a global perspective. It is not only about India,” Rubio said. “India is a massive trade economy and through this rebalancing we can create arrangements that benefit both countries.”
Both sides also discussed the issue of energy cooperation, with Jaishankar saying "diversification" of energy resources remains central for India's growing economy and 1.4 billion population.