Iran Flags Sea Mine Risk in Strait of Hormuz, Suggests Alternate Route for Ships

Iran has recommended alternate shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz due to risks of naval mines in the key global oil transit chokepoint.
The Strait carries nearly 25% of global energy trade, with tensions pushing Brent crude to a four-year high of $119 per barrel.
Tehran has proposed escorted passage and toll-based transit via an IRGC-controlled corridor, while ceasefire-related tensions remain unresolved.
Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway. "All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that, in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines, they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.
A sea mine is an explosive device placed underwater to damage or destroy ships or submarines. It poses a significant risk because it detonates when a vessel comes into contact with it or passes close enough to trigger the explosive mechanism.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global chokepoint through which nearly 25% of global energy trade transits. Following the agreement for a temporary ceasefire, Tehran agreed to reopen the vital waterway, which had faced near-complete closure amid escalating tensions.
The disruption had sent oil markets swinging, with benchmark Brent crude hitting a four-year high of $119 per barrel after the war erupted, which is now in its second month.
As per reports, Iran proposed reopening the Strait under certain conditions, including vessels being escorted by the Iranian military and a fee to be paid to transit the waterway.
The toll fee would be used for reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during the conflict. The proposed shipping corridor, controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has been referred to as the ‘Tehran toll booth’ route.
According to local media reports, the Iran Ports and Maritime Organization has recommended an alternate route between the islands of Qeshm and Larak to “avoid possible collisions with naval mines.”
Reports suggest that Tehran has laid nearly a dozen mines in the waterway. Authorities have also designated a ‘danger zone’ in areas that previously supported deep-sea navigation. The danger zone extends to the newly established Oman-administered shipping lane at the southern edge of the Strait, Wion reported.
Ambiguities around the ceasefire continue. A day after the truce was announced, Iran alleged that the US had violated the terms, adding that Israel continued strikes in Lebanon, breaching one of the key demands of the 10-point ceasefire proposal. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the war continues by proxy through Israel despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.