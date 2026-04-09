Iran Flags Sea Mine Risk in Strait of Hormuz, Suggests Alternate Route for Ships

Iran announced alternative routes on Thursday for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, citing risks of sea mines in the main zone of the vital waterway. "All ships intending to transit the Strait of Hormuz are hereby notified that, in order to comply with the principles of maritime safety and to be protected from possible collisions with sea mines, they should take alternative routes for traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.