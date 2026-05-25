Suzlon Q4 Net Profit Slips 6%, Revenue Jumps 45% YoY On Strong Wind Energy Demand

Suzlon’s Q4 revenue rose 45% YoY to ₹5,468 crore
Net profit declined 6% YoY to ₹1,114 crore
FY26 wind turbine deliveries hit a record 2.5 GW
Suzlon Energy posted a 6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹1,114 crore for the March quarter on Monday, compared with ₹1,182 crore in the same period last year.
Despite the fall in profit, the company posted strong operational growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations rose 45% YoY to ₹5,468 crore, supported by higher wind turbine deliveries and rising renewable energy demand.
On a sequential basis, net profit jumped 150% from ₹445 crore reported in the December quarter. The company delivered 830 MW of wind turbine volumes during the quarter, up from 573 MW a year ago. Deliveries also improved sequentially from 617 MW in the previous quarter.
EBITDA for the quarter increased 39% YoY to ₹964 crore, although EBITDA margin slipped to 17.6% from 18.4% last year. Profit before tax rose around 51% to ₹833 crore, while finance costs increased sharply to ₹108 crore from ₹49 crore a year earlier.
Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group, said the global energy market is rapidly shifting towards renewables as countries focus more on energy security and domestic power generation.
“India is witnessing strong peak power demand growth, increasing the strategic importance of wind energy in enabling reliable FDRE solutions,” Tanti added.
He also said that Suzlon has strengthened its financial position to prepare for the next phase of growth, while its flagship S144 platform has already achieved nearly 9 GW of cumulative order intake.
Record Annual Deliveries
For the full financial year FY26, Suzlon reported revenue from operations of ₹16,679 crore, marking a 54% increase over ₹10,851 crore in FY25. Annual EBITDA jumped 63% to ₹3,022 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 18.1% from 17.1% in the previous financial year.
Net profit after tax for FY26 increased 53% to ₹3,163 crore, compared with ₹2,072 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 67.4% to ₹2,422 crore. The company delivered 2,456 MW of wind turbine volumes during FY26, sharply higher than 1,550 MW delivered in FY25.
Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer of Suzlon Group, said the company’s healthy order book of around 5.9 GW continues to provide strong revenue visibility.
“We continue to see strong demand for wind energy solutions,” Kapur said, adding that nearly 66% of the order book comes from PSU and commercial and industrial customers.
Balance Sheet Improves Amid Growth Push
Suzlon said its balance sheet remained strong despite higher expansion and execution activity.
Rahul Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Suzlon Group, said the company delivered 67% growth in profit before tax during FY26 while maintaining a healthy cash position of ₹2,384 crore as of March 31, 2026.
The company has been benefiting from rising renewable energy demand, stronger execution across projects and increasing orders from both industrial customers and utility-scale renewable energy developers.