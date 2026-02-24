The Five Legal Pathways Trump Can Use to Rebuild His Tariff Regime | Explained

1. Section 122, Trade Act, 1974

Section 122 of the Trade Act, 1974 has now been resorted to after the Supreme Court ruling for swift global tariff action. This framework allows the President Balance-of-Payments (BOP) authority, under which he can impose a “temporary import surcharge” with a ceiling of 15%. This is valid only for 150 days without congressional approval. With Congress’ approval, the President can extend these surcharges. This legal framework is used when the US faces a “large and serious” BOP deficit.