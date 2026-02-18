Rafale, Missiles and Manufacturing: What the India–France Defence Reset Means

Why France Now?

India’s choice to elevate its relationship with France was strategic. France is one of only two countries from which India has bought fighter jets since 1998, along with Russia. The key reason is the absence of issues like end-use monitoring, which are prevalent with the US. With the partnership with France, the Rafale jet purchase will become India’s biggest defence deal ever, and New Delhi is set to become the world’s second-largest operator of Rafales by the next decade.