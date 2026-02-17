Watch | Editor's Take | India's Rent-Seeking Capitalism Is A Threat To Its AI Ambitions | Ep 03

India dreams of becoming a global tech superpower. But are we building the foundations to get there? In this episode, we take a hard look at India’s startup and AI ecosystem, and the uncomfortable gaps that still remain. While the US builds OpenAI and China backs DeepSeek, India continues to rely heavily on application-layer innovation and labour arbitrage. So what’s missing? From the absence of growth-stage AI startups to weak R&D culture and low patent intensity, this conversation goes beyond the hype to examine whether India is truly prepared for the deep-tech era. Featuring insights from Neeraj Thakur, Editor, and Deepsekhar Choudhary, Associate Editor, this discussion unpacks the structural challenges holding back India’s tech ambitions, and what must change if the country wants to compete globally. For more in-depth analysis, check out Outlook Business February Issue, now on stands.