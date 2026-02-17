Watch | India’s Deep Tech Crisis Explained I Inside Out

India is the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. We have unicorns, billions in funding, and startups across every sector. But when it comes to deep tech, which builds core intellectual property, the numbers tell a different story. In this episode of Inside Out, we break down why India has zero growth-stage generative AI startups, even three years after ChatGPT changed the global conversation. From the country’s weak patent ecosystem to low R&D spending and venture capital’s preference for quick exits over long-term science, we unpack what’s holding India back from competing at the global AI frontier. India’s startup ecosystem is scaling. But is it truly innovative? Watch the full episode to understand. Subscribe to Outlook Business for more deep dives into India’s biggest corporate and economic stories.