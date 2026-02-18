  1. home
J&K Saffron Output Drops to 19.58 MT in 2024-25

Jammu and Kashmir’s saffron production declined to 19.58 metric tonnes in 2024-25, reflecting lower output this season

J&K Saffron Output Drops to 19.58 MT in 2024-25
Saffron production in Jammu and Kashmir has declined from 23.53 metric tonnes in 2023–24 to 19.58 metric tonnes in 2024–25, according to official data.

In a written reply to a question raised by National Conference MLA Hasnain Masoodi, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said that the total area under Saffron cultivation in the Union Territory has remained constant at 1,116.27 hectares, but output and productivity have fluctuated.

According to the data shared in the House, Saffron production stood at 17.33 MT in 2020–21, fell to 14.87 MT in 2021–22 and 14.94 MT in 2022–23, before registering a sharp rise to 23.53 MT in 2023–24.

It again declined to 19.58 MT in 2024–25, it said.

Average productivity as per traditional and rejuvenated combined improved from 4.02 kg per hectare in 2022–23 to 6.33 kg per hectare in 2023–24, but slipped to 5.27 kg per hectare in 2024–25, it added.

He further said that Saffron exports during 2024–25 were recorded at 17.82 MT, down from 20.47 MT in the previous year.

The value of Saffron production during the year stood at Rs 534.53 crore, while export earnings were pegged at Rs 486.43 crore, he said.

Providing details of the traditional (non-rejuvenated) Saffron areas, the deputy chief minister said production from these fields was 5.02 MT in 2024–25, with a productivity of 4.5 kg per hectare.

In the previous year, production from traditional areas was 5.44 MT with a productivity of 4.87 kg per hectare, he said.

He said efforts are being made to stabilise and enhance saffron productivity through improved agronomic pracatices and rejuvenation measures.

