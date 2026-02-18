DAP 2026, if adopted in its current form, represents a genuine conceptual advance over its predecessor. The shift from ‘Made in India’ to ‘Owned by India’ is more than a slogan change. By centering procurement on three aspects—technology transfer with actual IP retention, Indian production with enforceable indigenous content standards, and integration with domestic subsystems rather than simple assembly—the draft acknowledges realities that earlier policies skirted. However, the true test of DAP 2026 will lie in its implementation—whether the institutional machinery can match the ambition of the document, whether Indian industry can rise to meet higher benchmarks, and whether the government can maintain consistency of intent across procurement cycles. The Ministry of Defence has invited stakeholders to submit their comments and suggestions by 3 March 2026.