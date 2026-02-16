PM Modi Inaugurates India AI Impact Expo 2026, Global Showcase Underway till Feb 20

PM Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi
Over 600 start-ups and 300 pavilions are showcasing real-world AI solutions
Global heads of state, including Emmanuel Macron and Lula da Silva, will join for the final two days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the India AI Impact Expo 2026 in New Delhi, with the exhibition set to open to the general public from Tuesday. The expo will continue until February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, alongside the India AI Impact Summit.
Following the inauguration, PM Modi toured various exhibition stalls along with Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, who were also present at the event.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi in his speech said the summit reflects India’s rising global stature in technology and underscores the immense potential of the country’s youth, as global leaders, innovators and experts gather to deliberate on the future of artificial intelligence.
India AI Impact Expo
The India AI Impact Expo features over 300 curated pavilions and live demonstrations organised under three themes: People, Planet and Progress, with more than 600 start-ups showcasing AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.
Spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres at Bharat Mandapam, the expo brings together global technology companies, start-ups, academic institutions, government ministries, state governments and international partners.
Major technology firms including Google, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, OpenAI and Microsoft, along with Indian tech giants shall also display their latest AI innovations.
The event also includes 13 country pavilions representing nations such as Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, highlighting global collaboration in advancing artificial intelligence.
India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit, described as the world’s largest AI gathering saw a successful opening, seeing participation from several policymakers, business leaders and technologists from across the globe.
The final two days will feature over 20 heads of state and government, including Emmanuel Macron and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will join Narendra Modi and industry leaders to discuss the future of AI and expanding global access to the technology.
Held from February 16 to 20, the summit features more than 3,250 speakers and over 500 sessions. Panel discussions on employability in the age of AI, skilling, safe and trusted AI, governance, infrastructure, generative AI deployment and public-sector use cases have drawn packed audiences, with participants gathering to exchange ideas and explore collaboration opportunities.
The United Kingdom hosted the first global AI summit in 2023 focusing on safety and extreme risks, while the 2025 edition in France highlighted major investments and international cooperation in the technology sector.