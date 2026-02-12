Explained: How India Tracks Inflation Using CPI Basket

Who Collects the Data?

The National Statistical Office (NSO) under MoSPI collects prices for each item in the basket through personal visits to village markets and urban areas, covering over 1,000 villages and towns. Staff record prices from selected markets and outlets on a weekly basis. As per reports, with the rollout of the new series, the data collection methodology has also been updated. MoSPI has begun collecting prices from e-commerce and digital platforms, including Amazon and Swiggy, across 12 cities with populations above 2.5 million.