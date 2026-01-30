Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat on Canadian Aircraft: What’s Behind the Move

Trump threatened to decertify Canadian-made aircraft and impose a 50% import tariff over delays in certifying US-made Gulfstream jets.
The move could hit Bombardier hard and disrupt US airlines that rely on Canada-made aircraft for regional and business aviation.
Aviation officials warn decertification could set a dangerous precedent, escalating trade tensions between the US and Canada.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington would decertify Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened to impose a 50% import tariff on all Canadian-origin aircraft. Trump’s announcement comes amid demands for Canada’s regulator to certify a number of aircraft produced by US-based Gulfstream, Reuters reported.
However, it remained unclear which aircraft beyond Bombardier’s Global large-cabin jets would fall under the proposed tariff hike.
“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50% tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States of America,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Trump also said he was “decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses, and all aircraft made in Canada” until Gulfstream planes receive certification.
His latest tariff threat highlights broader tensions between Canada and the US, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urged nations to accept the end of the rules-based global order once championed by Washington, publicly criticising US trade policies.
Airlines Raise Concerns
According to Reuters, if the threatened 50% tariff is imposed, US carriers could face severe disruptions. Airlines such as American Airlines and Delta Air Lines rely heavily on Canada-made aircraft for regional services.
Aviation industry officials warned that decertification could give other countries a powerful precedent and risk triggering systemic disruption across the global aviation sector.
“We have taken note of the post from the President of the United States on social media and are in contact with the Canadian government,” Reuters quoted Montreal-based Bombardier as saying. “We hope this is quickly resolved to avoid a significant impact on air traffic and the flying public.”
The US is the world’s largest market for business aviation, and Bombardier operates multiple service centres in the country, employing around 3,000 people, with facilities in Wichita and Kansas.