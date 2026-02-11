India’s Inflation Gauge Gets a Reset Tomorrow: What the New CPI Changes

According to a research report by Nomura, headline inflation could rise by as much as 0.5 percentage points (50 basis points) due to changes in the weightings of food and core components (excluding food, beverages, and fuel). “If the new CPI series raises FY26 inflation, it could also lower FY27 inflation, assuming the same momentum,” the report said. “Inflation under the new CPI series depends not only on changes in weightings, but also on methodological changes and new data sources, which imply different index values.”