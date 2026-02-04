“HAL is currently trading around ₹4,235, navigating a retracement phase within its broader long-term uptrend. On the weekly chart, the stock is oscillating in a sideways zone between ₹4,000 and ₹4,500. It is currently facing stiff resistance at the 50-week EMA (Exponential Moving Average) near the ₹4,450–₹4,550 range, while the 100-week EMA around ₹4,100 provides a critical floor that must be sustained to maintain the structural integrity of the trend,” Tailor said.