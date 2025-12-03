Russia Ratifies RELOS Defence Pact Ahead of President Putin's India Visit

Moscow has been a long standing ally for New Delhi and has supplied arms for decades, with India emerging as its largest buyer of seaborne oil despite Western sanctions. The US and the European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia’s oil refiners in an attempt to curb Moscow’s oil revenue, which they alleges to fuel the ongoing war with Ukraine. US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% punitive tariff on India and also urged his European allies to impose similar tariffs on Indian goods to pressurise New Delhi to stop its import dependency on Russia. In the wake of sanctions, aggressively high tariffs, and absence of a India-US trade deal, New Delhi’s crude imports are set to hit a three-year low this month.