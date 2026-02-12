India Clears Mega Rafale Deal with 114 Fighter Jets, 90 to Be Built Locally

DAC clears 114 Rafale fighter jets worth ₹3.25 lakh crore.
90 jets to be made in India with up to 60% indigenous content.
Deal aims to address IAF squadron shortfall of 29 versus sanctioned 42.
Total Rafale fleet to reach 176, boosting air and maritime capability.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, today approved the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, a move expected to significantly strengthen the operational capability of the Indian Air Force, defence sources told The Indian Express.
Out of them, 90 jets would be manufactured in India with close to 50% indigenous content. The clearance of the ₹3.25 lakh crore deal comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit later this month.
The DAC also cleared the procurement of six additional P8I maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the US.
Valued at roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore, the deal ranks among India’s largest fighter aircraft procurements. The announcement comes as the Indian Air Force faces a severe squadron shortfall, operating around 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42, amid heightened threat perceptions along the country’s western and northern borders.
Under the plan, 18 aircraft will be delivered in fly-away condition, while the remaining 96 will be assembled in India. Nearly 80% of the fleet is expected to be produced domestically, with indigenous content projected to reach up to 60% under the Make in India initiative.
Furthermore, India will have the full authority to integrate Indian weapons and systems into the aircraft.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) currently operates 36 Rafale jets, while the Indian Navy approved the purchase of 26 naval variants in April 2025 for deployment from aircraft carriers. These are expected to be delivered between 2029 and 2031. Once the proposed 114-aircraft deal is completed, India’s total Rafale fleet will rise to 176.
At present, the IAF operates roughly 29 fighter squadrons against an authorised strength of 42, following the phased retirement of older MiG aircraft, leaving a notable capability gap.