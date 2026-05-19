Why the Apache Matters

India operates 22 AH-64E Apaches in the Indian Air Force and acquired six more for the Indian Army in a 2020 deal. The Apache is built as a tank killer — its Hellfire missiles can conduct precision strikes against armoured formations, and its Longbow radar can identify and prioritise up to 128 targets in under a minute. The IAF deployed its Apaches to Ladakh during the 2020 border standoff with China, flying night sorties.