A ₹3 Fuel Hike After 49 Months—Is It Over or Pain Just Begun?

The Ambit Capital ran scenario analysis on what fuel price corrections would mean for prices. A ₹6.5 per litre hike would push headline CPI inflation to 4.5% in FY27, while a worst-case full pass-through of ₹25 per litre would trigger a surge of around 100 basis points. What makes these projections especially sensitive is that fuel weights in the updated CPI series have nearly doubled — petrol and diesel earlier accounted for just around 2.3% of the CPI basket, compared to 4.8% in the FY24 series.