India's Fuel Demand Growth Set to Slow Sharply as Prices Rise and Rupee Weakens

The price backdrop has shifted markedly. Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by around ₹5 per litre each across three instalments since 15 May, as state-run oil marketing companies began passing on a portion of surging import costs. Even so, the increases leave retailers well short of breakeven. The national average petrol price of around Rs 103 per litre compares with an estimated breakeven of nearly ₹125 per litre, while diesel at roughly ₹94 per litre sits below an estimated breakeven of ₹115-120 per litre. Before the price revision cycle began, state-run retailers were losing approximately ₹1,000 crore per day.