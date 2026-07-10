ONGC To Build 1.75 MT Strategic Oil Reserve In Mangalore, Seeks Commercial Use Nod

New Delhi already permits commercial use of part of this storage. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), an ONGC subsidiary that operates a 300,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Mangalore, has leased half of the existing 1.5 MT Mangalore reserve. The remaining capacity has been leased to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the UAE, allowing the facility to generate commercial returns while remaining available for strategic use during emergencies.