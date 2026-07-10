Who Is 'Surgie'? The Humanoid Robot That Just Made Surgical History

Humanoid robot Surgie completed preclinical surgeries, including a gallbladder removal, in a Nature study.
The robot was teleoperated by surgeons and did not perform any procedure autonomously.
Researchers see future use in rural hospitals, disaster zones and even space missions.
A humanoid robot nicknamed "Surgie" has completed what researchers describe as a landmark step for robotic surgery. In a preclinical study published in the journal Nature, two teleoperated humanoid robots successfully carried out surgical procedures on large non-primate mammals, including a gallbladder removal. Researchers say this marks the first time humanoid robots have been used in this way.
While the robots are still far from replacing surgeons, researchers say the study shows humanoid robots could one day become practical assistants in operating rooms and eventually perform more complex tasks under human supervision.
Who Is Surgie?
Surgie is a humanoid surgical robot developed through a collaboration between engineers and surgeons at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego). Unlike conventional surgical robots designed for specific procedures, Surgie has a human-like body with two arms, allowing it to manipulate standard surgical instruments and work in operating rooms designed for human clinicians.
The findings were published on July 8 in Nature, in a paper titled "In vivo feasibility study of humanoid robots in surgery."
What Surgical Milestone Did It Achieve?
Researchers conducted two successful preclinical surgeries on large non-primate mammals. In the first procedure, a human-robot team performed a gallbladder removal, with a surgeon operating the humanoid robot remotely while also assisting during the operation. In the second procedure, two humanoid robots worked together as a robot-robot team to complete another surgery.
According to the researchers, this is the first reported use of teleoperated humanoid robots to successfully complete surgeries in a preclinical setting.
Despite descriptions of an AI-powered surgical robot, Surgie did not perform the operation autonomously. The robot was operated through teleoperation, meaning every movement was controlled remotely by a trained surgeon. During the gallbladder removal, Dr Shanglei Liu, an assistant professor of surgery at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, directed the robot throughout the procedure.
Researchers say increasing the level of autonomy is a long-term goal, but the current system remains under direct human control.
How Is It Different From Existing Surgical Robots?
Current robotic surgery platforms, such as those widely used for minimally invasive procedures, consist of specialised robotic arms attached to a fixed surgical console.
According to the UC San Diego researchers, humanoid robots offer several potential advantages. They can perform a wider variety of tasks using their human-like arms and body. They can operate in existing hospital environments designed for people, without requiring major infrastructure changes. They occupy less space in operating rooms. They are also expected to cost significantly less than many existing surgical robotic systems.
Researchers believe these features could make advanced robotic surgery more accessible, particularly in hospitals with limited resources.
Why Is This Considered A Breakthrough?
The study is significant because it demonstrates that humanoid robots can successfully carry out complex surgical tasks in realistic operating conditions, even though they remain under human control.
Michael Yip, a professor in UC San Diego's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and one of the study's leaders, described the work as an important step for robotic surgery. He said the results show humanoid robots have a real future in surgery and could eventually help expand access to surgical care worldwide, according to The Independent.
The researchers also said such systems could help address shortages of trained surgical staff, particularly in underserved regions.
Where Could It Be Used In The Future?
According to Dr Liu, humanoid surgical robots could eventually be deployed in rural hospitals that lack advanced surgical equipment, military field hospitals and battlefields, disaster response operations, and future space missions, where human surgeons may not always be available. Researchers noted that these applications remain prospective and have not yet been demonstrated.
Researchers stress that the technology is still in its early stages. The surgeries were conducted as preclinical experiments on animals, not human patients. Before humanoid robots can be routinely used in hospitals, they must undergo further testing, demonstrate consistent safety and reliability, receive regulatory approvals, and eventually be evaluated in human clinical trials.
The research team also aims to develop greater autonomy by combining humanoid robotics with artificial intelligence. According to Yip, one of the long-term goals is to create an autonomous surgical assistant that can work alongside surgeons rather than replace them.
Surgie has not performed the world's first autonomous surgery, nor is it ready to operate on patients independently. Researchers describe its achievement as a significant proof of concept, showing that teleoperated humanoid robots can successfully perform complex surgical procedures in a preclinical setting.