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SK Hynix Debuts On Nasdaq With $26.5 Bn Listing, Marking Milestone In AI Chip Growth

The offering, reportedly more than seven times oversubscribed, is expected to provide the company with funding for new manufacturing facilities while broadening access to global investors

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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SK Hynix Debuts On Nasdaq With $26.5 Bn Listing Photo: AI generated representative image
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • SK Hynix made its debut on the Nasdaq following a $26.5 bn listing

  • SK Hynix's ADRs were indicated to open at around $180 per share against the offer price

  • Options on SK Hynix's US-listed shares are expected to begin trading two business days after the Nasdaq debut

SK Hynix made its debut on the Nasdaq on Friday following a $26.5 billion US share sale, with the South Korean memory chipmaker's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) indicated to open around 20% above the offer price, reflecting sustained investor appetite for artificial intelligence (AI)-linked semiconductor companies.

The listing represents a significant milestone for the company, which has transformed from a struggling memory chip manufacturer into the world's largest producer of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, a critical component used in AI accelerators developed by companies such as Nvidia.

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The Nasdaq debut also marks the culmination of a strategic decision taken by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, whose acquisition of the then loss-making Hynix in 2012 was widely questioned. At the time, the memory chip business was highly cyclical, capital intensive and dominated by Samsung Electronics.

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Under Chey's leadership, SK Hynix invested heavily in HBM technology, then considered a niche segment. As AI computing expanded rapidly, HBM chips became essential for advanced graphics processors, helping the company secure a leadership position in the market.

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Strong Investor Demand Despite Valuation Concerns

SK Hynix's ADRs were indicated to open at around $180 per share against an offer price of $149, as per Reuters.

The offering, reportedly more than seven times oversubscribed, is expected to provide the company with funding for new manufacturing facilities while broadening access to global investors.

Analysts said that the listing comes despite recent volatility in semiconductor stocks amid concerns over whether AI-related spending can sustain its current pace.

The company currently trades at a lower forward earnings multiple than US rival Micron despite its dominance in HBM chips, as per Reuters.

Expansion Plans And Options Trading

SK Hynix and Samsung recently announced plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in new semiconductor facilities in South Korea to meet growing AI-driven demand, although the expansion has also fuelled concerns about future oversupply in the cyclical memory market.

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Meanwhile, options on SK Hynix's US-listed shares are expected to begin trading two business days after the Nasdaq debut on exchanges including Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, according to Reuters.

The move is expected to improve liquidity and price discovery while offering investors additional ways to hedge or speculate on the stock's performance.

While analysts continue to see long-term demand for AI infrastructure, investors reportedly remain cautious over whether the rapid pace of spending by technology companies can be sustained over the coming years.

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