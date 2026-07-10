Elon Musk Admits He Was 'Wrong' About Anthropic, Calls It The 'Leader In AI' Industry

Elon Musk made a striking reversal in his public stance on Anthropic
The statement comes as Anthropic continues to strengthen its position among the world's most valuable AI startups
Musk said it's not his style to cut competitors
Elon Musk has made a striking reversal in his public stance on Anthropic, admitting that he had been "wrong" about the artificial intelligence (AI) company and describing it as the current leader in the sector after months of sharp criticism.
"I was clearly wrong about Anthropic. They are obviously currently the leader in AI. No company has released a model as good as Mythos/Fable and they will undoubtedly have Mythos 2 ready soon," Musk wrote while responding to a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The remark marks a notable shift from Musk's earlier comments about the company, which he had previously described as "hypocritical", "misanthropic and evil", and unlikely to succeed in the AI race.
The latest statement comes as Anthropic continues to strengthen its position among the world's most valuable AI startups ahead of a widely anticipated public listing.
Musk Rejects Suggestion Of Undermining Anthropic
Musk's comments came in response to an X user who claimed that SpaceXAI had developed a frontier AI model capable of competing with Anthropic's Opus 4.8.
The user further alleged that Anthropic depended on computing infrastructure leased from SpaceXAI and suggested that Musk could effectively cripple the company by ending the arrangement.
Rejecting the idea, Musk said, "I would never cut them off in a way that hurt them badly, even as a competitor."
"That’s not my style," he added.
He cited examples from his other businesses to explain his approach to competition.
"Tesla open sourced its patents and we made the Supercharger network available to all competitors, even though we could have made it a walled garden," Musk wrote.
"SpaceX launches competing satellite systems with no increase in price or use of unfair terms," he added, before concluding, "Even my worst enemies can attack me on this platform."
SpaceX-Anthropic Compute Agreement
Musk's comments follow a compute partnership announced between SpaceX and Anthropic earlier this year.
Anthropic reportedly secured access to computing capacity at SpaceX's Colossus 1 data centre, including more than 300 megawatts of capacity and over 220,000 Nvidia GPUs.
Under the agreement, Anthropic agreed to pay approximately $1.25 billion per month for compute services through May 2029, although either party can terminate the pact with 90 days' notice, Business Insider reported citing SpaceX's S-1 filing.