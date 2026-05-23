Third Fuel Hike in May: Petrol Up 87 Paise, Diesel 91 Paise as Iran War Drives Oil Surge

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by 87 paise and 91 paise per litre respectively on Saturday, marking the third fuel price hike in May, according to PTI.
The cumulative increase in retail fuel rates has now reached nearly ₹5 a litre in under 10 days, as state-owned oil marketing companies passed on rising international oil prices to consumers, the report added.
City-wise Prices
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹99.51 per litre, up from ₹98.64, while diesel rose to ₹92.49 from ₹91.58.
In Mumbai, petrol is priced at ₹108.49 per litre and diesel at ₹95.02.
Kolkata saw prices rise to ₹110.64 for petrol and ₹97.02 for diesel.
In Chennai, petrol stands at ₹105.31 and diesel at ₹96.98 per litre.
State-owned oil marketing companies had ended a hiatus in rate revisions on May 15, when petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre each. A second hike of 90 paise per litre followed on May 19. Saturday's revision is the third in the series.
Private fuel retailers had matched the increase. Nayara Energy had separately raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively in March. Shell increased petrol by ₹7.41 a litre and diesel by up to ₹25 per litre from April 1. Jio-BP, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP Plc, had moved its prices in tandem with state-run companies.
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) together control 90% of India's fuel retail market.
CNG Also Hiked
Compressed Natural Gas prices in Delhi were reportedly raised by ₹1, the third such increase in 10 days. The revision was announced by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) shortly after Saturday's petrol and diesel price hike.
The hikes follow a surge of more than 50% in global crude oil prices since late February, when US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz triggered the ongoing price spiral. The Iran conflict began on February 28.