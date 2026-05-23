Third Fuel Hike in May: Petrol Up 87 Paise, Diesel 91 Paise as Iran War Drives Oil Surge

Private fuel retailers had matched the increase. Nayara Energy had separately raised petrol and diesel prices by ₹5 and ₹3 per litre respectively in March. Shell increased petrol by ₹7.41 a litre and diesel by up to ₹25 per litre from April 1. Jio-BP, the fuel retailing joint venture of Reliance Industries and BP Plc, had moved its prices in tandem with state-run companies.