Reliance Continues Russian Oil Imports After Securing US Sanctions Waiver

Indian refinery company Reliance Industries Ltd continues to import oil cargo supplies from Russian refiner Rosneft after obtaining a one-month concession from the US, reports said. Rosneft and Lukoil, two of Russia’s largest oil refiners, were imposed with economic sanctions by the US and the European Union in an attempt to curb Moscow’s oil revenue. Washington imposed the sanctions in October and gave companies a wind-down transaction window until November 21, Reuters reported.