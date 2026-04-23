India’s Demographic Dividend Is Exploding—Did Noida’s Workers Just Prove It?

Leaving Education, Entering Uncertainty

To understand what is actually happening to India's youth in the labour market, one figure from the SWI report is worth dwelling on: in 2023, 77% of young men aged 15-24 who had left education cited the need to supplement household income as their reason for doing so. In 2017, that share was 60%. The increase came not from the poorest households alone — it was spread across income quartiles, with the upper-middle segment also pulling young men out of school and college and into whatever work was available.