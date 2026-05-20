Rupee Nears 97 Against Dollar: What’s Driving the Fall and How India Is Fighting Back

What Driving the Fall

The single biggest culprit is oil. India imports close to 90% of its crude oil requirements, and these imports are largely paid for in US dollars. When oil prices rise, Indian refiners rush into the market to buy dollars, which drives up dollar demand and pushes the rupee down. Right now, oil prices are anything but calm. Brent crude futures are hovering near $110 per barrel, driven by the unresolved conflict involving Iran and shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.