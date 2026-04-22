Why Noida Airport’s First Flight Is Facing Delays | Explained

BCAS mandates that CEOs of greenfield airports must be Indian nationals
The rule places airport security leadership under strict domestic control
Jewar Airport highlights how regulatory frameworks shape operational readiness
It’s been three weeks since the Noida International Airport in Jewar has been officially inaugurated. But the commercial flights cannot take off anytime soon due to fresh uncertainty over its chief executive officer (CEO) selection.
The CEO problem lies with Swiss national Christoph Schnellmann, who has been leading the project for years. However, multiple reports suggest that Schnellmann may now have to step aside before commercial operations can begin.
The airport may need to appoint an Indian CEO because the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to amend aviation security norms that prevent non-Indians from serving as CEOs of greenfield airports.
And the security clearance of Schnellmann has been under review for months. It started when the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had flagged a breach of aviation security norms due to his nationality two years ago.
It is important to note that the project has already missed multiple deadlines due to construction delays. The CEO row has now added another layer of uncertainty at a time when the airport is moving closer towards the beginning of commercial operations.
What are BCAS Rules on Airport Leadership
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issues aviation security guidelines that define eligibility criteria for senior leadership roles at certain airports in India.
Under AVSEC Order No. 17/2011, issued on January 17, 2011, the Chief Executive Officer of a greenfield airport—and airport directors at Airports Authority of India (AAI)-managed facilities—must be an Indian national.
This requirement is not administrative in nature alone; it is rooted in aviation security considerations, ensuring that sensitive operational control and compliance responsibilities remain within a defined national framework.
The CEO or airport director is not just a corporate leader but also a key security coordinator. They are responsible for ensuring that BCAS guidelines are implemented effectively, security protocols are followed, and coordination with multiple agencies is maintained.
Given the strategic importance of airports as critical infrastructure, the rule is designed to centralise accountability and ensure direct alignment with India’s aviation security standards.
Do CEO Nationality Rules Apply to Airlines?
The nationality requirement is specific to airport leadership roles under BCAS guidelines. In contrast, airline companies operating in India are not bound by similar restrictions for their CEOs.
For instance, IndiGo’s former CEO Peter Elbers was a Dutch national, Air India’s outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson is from New Zealand and IndiGo has also named Irish national William Walsh as its new CEO.
This distinction reflects the difference between airport security management, which is tightly regulated, and airline corporate leadership, which follows broader business governance norms.
However, the NIA has still cited examples of Elbers and Wilson to strengthen its case for Schnellmann’s clearance. Similarly, Air India had also faced a situation earlier when it considered IIker Ayci for the top position.
Why It Matters Now
The discussion around BCAS rules has resurfaced following developments at the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declined a proposal to relax aviation security rules that bar foreign nationals from serving as CEOs of greenfield airports. The restriction is part of existing Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines.
NIA’s current chief executive, Christoph Schnellmann, a Swiss national, has reportedly been under security clearance review in connection with the nationality requirement. The BCAS had earlier flagged concerns regarding compliance, although no immediate action was taken at the time.
The airport has already experienced delays linked to construction timelines. The leadership and compliance question has now emerged as an additional factor as the project moves closer to operational launch.
The Bigger Picture
According to reports, the Noida International Airport (NIA) received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in March this year. However, its aerodrome security programme (ASP) remains under review by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
Even aviation experts, as quoted by The Times of India, say the rule feels outdated as it is rooted in an era when most airports in India were under military control and civilian operations were limited.
They point out that the landscape today looks very different, with private players, global investors and international practices shaping how airports are run.
As more greenfield airports are developed across India, compliance with such regulatory frameworks is expected to remain a critical step in ensuring smooth transitions from construction to full-scale operations.